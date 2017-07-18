Lotto winner in Kamloops, B.C., donates some of his windfall to wildfire relief

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A British Columbia lottery winner says he will donate some of his cash to the province's wildfire battle.

Jason Labby of Kamloops won $500,000 playing the Extra on the July 7 Lotto Max draw.

Labby hasn't said how much he will donate but that a portion of his winnings will help people affected by scores of wildfires.

Labby also intends to use his windfall to buy a home.

Another item at the top of his bucket list is to "relax more."