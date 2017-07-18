P.E.I. RCMP probing second report of aircraft being hit by green laser

FERNWOOD, P.E.I. — The RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a green laser was directed at a search and rescue aircraft, the second of such incidents in as many days.

The Mounties say they received a report from the Canadian Coast Guard on Saturday that a green laser was pointed at a search and rescue aircraft near Fernwood, roughly 60 kilometres west of Charlottetown.

Police say the laser, which could temporarily blind pilots, was pointed at the aircraft for roughly 15 to 20 minutes while it was conducting exercises.

The incident happened a day before a green laser was directed into the cockpit of a commercial aircraft as it approached the airport in Charlottetown.

Police said the WestJet passenger aircraft encountered the beam of light at around 11 p.m. Sunday as it flew over the Brackley Beach area.