Police seek suspect after 3 shot and wounded outside Woodbridge, Ont., lounge

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — Police are searching for a male suspect after three people were wounded in a shooting outside a Woodbridge, Ont., lounge late Monday night.

Officers were called to the lounge on Highway 7 after a report of shots being fired at about 11:30 p.m.

Three victims were found at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

York Region police say one victim has since been released while the other two continue to receive treatment.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no risk to public safety.