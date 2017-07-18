Trudeau standing by supply management as U.S. debates NAFTA goals

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will continue to defend the supply management system that protects the Canadian dairy industry in talks on revamping NAFTA.

A U.S. House subcommittee raised the long-standing trade irritant at its hearing on North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations today, suggesting Canadian measures to protect the industry will be a sticking point.

Congressman Ron Kind, a Democrat from Wisconsin, says he does not want to jeopardize a crucial trading relationship with Canada.

However, Kind says the system should be "fair and balanced" and he does not believe that is currently the case.

The Trump administration released a summary of its objectives for the new NAFTA on Monday, which include seeking better access for its agricultural exports.