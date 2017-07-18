Trump suffers colossal failure as Obamacare repeal collapses: Dale

WASHINGTON—Trumpcare is toast.

In a colossal public failure for U.S. President Donald Trump and his party, Republican leaders failed in their attempt to repeal Obamacare on Monday after they were unable to gain sufficient Senate support for a widely unpopular bill that would have resulted in millions people losing their health insurance.

Trump, pronouncing himself “disappointed,” said he would now “let Obamacare fail” – suggesting, remarkably, that he would not do anything to fix lingering problems with the nation’s health-care system.

“It will be a lot easier,” he said. He added: “We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would force a vote on a proposal to forget about replacement and simply repeal Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, with the repeal taking effect two years from now. But that improbable last-gasp plan appeared to die before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, when three Republican senators said they would vote against even the motion to go ahead with a final vote.

“We can’t just hope that we will pass a replacement within the next two years. Repealing without a replacement would create great uncertainty for individuals who rely on the ACA and cause further turmoil in insurance markets,” said one of them, Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

The Republican initiative failed in large part because of the steep cuts it would have made to Medicaid, the program that provides insurance to the poor. Non-partisan government experts estimated that 22 million fewer people would have insurance in 2026 under the Republican proposal than under Obamacare, 15 million fewer through Medicaid alone.

There were other problems, too: provisions that could have allowed insurers to return to their pre-Obamacare practices of charging higher prices to sick people, selling plans that paid for almost nothing and imposing lifetime limits on coverage and.

Complicating matters for McConnell, some hard-right conservatives opposed the bill from the other side, arguing that it did not amount to complete repeal of Obamacare.

The outcome is a major victory for the anti-Trump “resistance” activist movement. Citizens seeking to save Obamacare inundated senators with phone calls and packed local town hall meetings, forcing key senators to hear emotional stories about how Obama’s Affordable Care Act has helped them.

But the opposition extended far beyond loud liberals. The bill was one of the most detested pieces of major legislation in modern U.S. history, with less than a third of the public supportive.

Republican governors from states that benefited from Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid were vocally against. So were the hospitals lobby, the doctors lobby, the nurses lobby, the seniors lobby, and advocates for people with cancer, diabetes, addictions and disabilities.

Some Republican members of Congress came to believe they were better off punting on repeal-and-replace than getting punished in future elections for passing a bad bill. But the outcome is difficult to spin as anything other than a political calamity.

Trump wasted his precious first six months on a proposal that went nowhere even with control of Congress. Republicans were unable to deliver on a pledge central to their congressional campaigns for seven years.

The failure undermines one of the central premises of Trump’s candidacy, his claim to be a master dealmaker whose toughness and negotiating expertise would allow him to smash through Washington gridlock with ease.

“You’re going to have such great health-care at a tiny fraction of the cost. And it’s going to be so easy,” he said at a campaign rally in October.

He changed his tune last week, saying health-care reform is “the only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Polling suggests Trump’s reputation has worsened significantly on the question of whether he is a strong leader, and the Obamacare failure is likely to increase pressure to alter his style.

To the frustration of congressional Republicans, Trump never appeared to learn the details of the proposal, did far less to promote it than Obama did his own health overhaul, and eventually described it as “mean.”

On Monday, the day the bill died, Trump was sitting in a fire truck and playing with a golf putter as part of a showcase of products manufactured in the U.S. At a dinner with Republican senators on Monday, he warned them that they would look like “dopes” if they did not pass the bill — unaware that it was going to be killed the same night by other senators not in the room.

Trump suggested Tuesday that he would blame Congress for the defeat, not himself.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!” he wrote on Twitter.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great health care plan,” he added, though, in fact, he had long promised to pass a “terrific” replacement plan at the same time as repeal.

With Democratic senators united in opposition to the replacement bill, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act, McConnell could only afford to lose the support of two Republican senators. He ended up losing at least four.

Collins decried the Medicaid cuts. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul who believed it did not go far enough in eradicating Obamacare. The death blow was provided by Kentucky Sen. Jerry Moran, who said it did not amount to full repeal or address rising costs, and Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who said it did not do enough to repeal Obamacare’s taxes, lower premiums, or “create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.”

“There are divisions among Republicans as to whether or not they should embrace the cause of universal coverage. Some Republicans believe that they should offer market-based policies to achieve that goal, while others oppose ‘replacing’ Obamacare because they believe that any effort to help the uninsured is welfare. Republicans are still working through this fundamental division,” said Avik Roy, one of the few prominent Republican health policy experts to support the bill.

McConnell said earlier that the failure of the bill would force the party to move on to working with Democrats to try to fix the “individual markets” on which people who don’t have insurance through their employers or through the government can buy plans.

Republicans’ focus will now shift to their attempt to overhaul the tax code. Tax reform is also complicated, and the collapse of the health bill, which included hefty tax cuts, makes it even harder.