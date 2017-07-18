Two Canadians captured in Mosul: reports

MONTREAL—The head of a de-radicalization program in Montreal says he is in contact with worried families after reports that two Canadians are among 20 women and girls captured by Iraqi forces fighting the remnants of Daesh in the city of Mosul.

A report citing an Iraqi counterterrorism official Tuesday morning said that five German citizens, three Russians, three Turkish nationals, two Canadians, a Chechen and six people from Libya and Syria were arrested several days ago in a secret tunnel in the Quleiat neighbourhood of the besieged city.

They were reportedly armed with weapons and explosive belts, according to Haider al-Araji, an Iraqi counterterrorism official cited by several media outlets.

The German newspaper Die Welt reported that authorities believe one of the German citizens is a 16-year-old schoolgirl who fled her country in July 2016.

There was no additional information available on the Canadians reportedly captured, but Herman Okomba-Deparice told the Star in an interview Tuesday that he has already received calls from the worried parents of Canadian foreign fighters.

“I recently spoke with a mother whose child is there. The parents are worried. There are some parents who haven’t had any news from their children since the bombing of Mosul began. It’s a time of desperation right now,” he said.

Global Affairs Canada, the federal department responsible for offering assistance to Canadians abroad, did not immediately respond to a request for information on the reports.

Okomba-Deparice, director of the Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence, said the latest official count is that there are as many as 200 Canadian foreign fighters. A number of those individuals have also become parents while abroad, adding another level of complexity to the situation.

Tensions have been high in recent weeks as Iraqi and international troops have stepped up their efforts to take back Daesh territory with assaults on the Syrian city of Raqqa, which has served as the de facto capital of the Islamic terror group.