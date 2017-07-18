Two men dead after shooting near Montreal
BROSSARD, Que. — The bodies of two men believed to have been shot were discovered Monday night in Brossard, Que., on Montreal's south shore.
Police say the bodies were spotted by a pedestrian shortly before 11 p.m. (on Chemin des Prairies).
Both men, one of whom was in his 20s, were taken to hospital where their were pronounced dead.
Police had not made any arrests as of early today.
