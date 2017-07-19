B.C.'s new premier hones in on opioid, softwood, education in first speech

VICTORIA — British Columbia's new premier says the wait is over as promises that he and his freshly appointed cabinet will hit the ground running on their first day in government.

John Horgan says B-C has been in a caretaker mode since the May 9 election, where a narrow finish with no obvious winner left it unclear who would take power.

Horgan wouldn't elaborate on the details of his new government's priorities following a swearing-in ceremony yesterday in Victoria.

But his first speech as premier honed in on several key issues, including the opioid crisis, softwood lumber and investing in elementary- and secondary-school education.

Another central theme that cast a shadow over yesterday's otherwise festive event was the wildfire response and the government's commitment to work across party lines to support the more than 45,000 residents displaced by the fires.