Hateful package sent to Quebec City mosque two days before Muslim cemetery vote

QUEBEC — Police say a package expressing hate towards a Muslim cemetery project was delivered Friday to the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January.

Quebec City police spokesman David Poitras says police have stepped up security around the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec and are taking the matter seriously.

He says it's too soon to know whether any charges will be laid.

The package arrived two days before a referendum on the proposed cemetery was held Sunday in nearby Saint-Apollinaire, but the mosque did not immediately report it to avoid influencing the vote.

Voters rejected a zoning change that would have allowed the burial ground project to move forward by 19 votes to 16.