Niagara regional police officer charged with assault, suspended with pay

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A Niagara regional police officer has been charged with assault.

Police say the alleged assault occurred while the officer was off-duty, and involved a person known to him.

They say nobody was injured in the incident, which they had been investigating since late May.

Investigators say the officer had been a member of the Niagara police for 29 years.

He's been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario.