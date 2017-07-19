Niagara regional police officer charged with assault, suspended with pay
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A Niagara regional police officer has been charged with assault.
Police say the alleged assault occurred while the officer was off-duty, and involved a person known to him.
They say nobody was injured in the incident, which they had been investigating since late May.
Investigators say the officer had been a member of the Niagara police for 29 years.
He's been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario.
The police service says it won't be releasing any further details about the case.