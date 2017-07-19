Regina woman says she needed spirituality while in solitary confinement

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Regina woman who spent 3-1/2 years in solitary confinement tearfully testified that a spiritual ceremony led by a First Nations elder helped her through difficult times at a British Columbia prison.

Thirty-one-year-old BobbyLee Worm is testifying at a B.C. Supreme Court trial launched by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada over the use of indefinite solitary confinement.

Worm was sentenced to six years in prison, and served time first at the Edmonton Institution for Women and then at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford, B.C., where she occasionally participated in spiritual ceremonies.

She became emotional as she described how the ceremonies kept her grounded after she'd spent long stretches of time in solitary confinement, including one term that lasted almost a year at the Edmonton facility.

Worm says an elder also visited her through a food slot at the Alberta facility while she was handcuffed, though she didn't understand the need for restraints.