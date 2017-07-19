The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, July 19

NEW B.C. PREMIER EXTENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER FIRES: British Columbia's new government is extending the state of emergency for two more weeks as wildfires sweeping across the province's Interior show no signs of slowing. Premier John Horgan said his government's first priority is to support the more than 45,000 people displaced by the fires, which have so far torched more than 3,200 square kilometres of land. "It's clear to me that we need to do more," Horgan told reporters, speaking outside the legislature in Victoria on his first full day as premier. "We need to give additional support to the communities affected, and the first responders." The current state of emergency expires Friday and Horgan said he regrets having to lengthen it. Horgan said people who are kept out of their homes for more than 14 days will get a second payment of $600, which will be paid out of a previously announced $100-million fund administered by the Canadian Red Cross.

NAFTA RENEGOTIATIONS TO BEGIN MID-AUGUST IN D.C.: The first round of negotiations on a new North American Free Trade Agreement will take place Aug. 16-20. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has announced that the initial talks between American, Canadian and Mexican negotiators are to take place in Washington, D.C. He also announced that John Melle, assistant U.S. trade representative for the Western Hemisphere, will be the chief negotiator for the Americans. The announcement follows a meeting of mid-level officials from all three countries in Washington on Monday to arrange the logistics of the negotiations. The United States initiated the process for renegotiating the 23-year-old trilateral trade agreement in May, in keeping with President Donald Trump's promise to get a better deal for his country. This week, the Trump administration also released its set of priorities for the talks, and there is pressure on Canadian lawmakers to do the same.

GOVERNOR GENERAL SAYS TOO FEW UNDERSTAND ROLE OF CROWN: The Governor General says he has become convinced more than ever of the importance of the monarchy in Canadian democracy, but regrets too few in the country understand the unique role of the Crown. The monarchy is a source of stability in Canada's 150-year history, and one of the reasons why the country has thus far been immune from more populist movements gripping other parts of the globe, Gov. Gen. David Johnston said. The Queen, represented by the Governor General as head of state, represents the "spirit of the country" and complements the role the prime minister plays as the head of government, Johnston said Wednesday in a telephone interview from London at the close of a two day visit with the Queen. "The head of state function has to do with stability, of rule of law, of fundamental values, persisting year upon year, decade upon decade," he said. The trip to the U.K. is likely to be Johnston's last as the Queen's representative in Canada. On Wednesday, he hosted her at Canada House in central London to celebrate Canada's 150 anniversary; he touched the Queen's arm, helping her up and down the red-carpeted stairs, a breach of protocol that drew attention from the British tabloids.

MORE CANNABIS CLARITY OR GIVE US MORE TIME, PREMIERS SAY: Canada's premiers say the federal government needs to more fully answer questions surrounding the legalization of cannabis or they will need more time to get their rules in place. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley told the closing news conference at the leaders' annual summer meeting in Edmonton that there are five areas that need to be clarified. They include road safety and enforcement, preparation and training on distribution, taxation, public education and supply and demand and how that might affect the black market. Ottawa has said it will pass legislation to make recreational pot legal next July 1, but it will be up to the provinces to decide on details such as how it will be distributed and sold, where it will be allowed and what the minimum age should be. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister suggested Tuesday that the unanswered questions require the law be delayed by one year. Notley says the premiers have struck a working group on the issues and it is to report back in November.

HATEFUL PACKAGE SENT TO QUEBEC CITY MOSQUE: A package expressing hate toward a Muslim cemetery project was delivered last week to the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January, police said Wednesday. Quebec City police spokesman David Poitras said security has been increased around the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec and that authorities are taking the matter seriously. He added it's too soon to know whether any charges will be laid. The package arrived two days before a referendum on a proposed Muslim cemetery was held Sunday in nearby Saint-Apollinaire, but the mosque did not immediately report it to avoid influencing the vote. Voters rejected a zoning change that would have allowed the burial ground project to move forward by 19 votes to 16. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard condemned the incident, which he described as "unacceptable and repulsive." This is not the first time a hateful gesture has been directed toward the mosque. Last June, a pig's head was left at the entrance of the mosque during Ramadan. The pig's head was wrapped in paper and was accompanied by a note that read "Bonne (sic) appetit."

BARATOV TO FIGHT EXTRADITION IF NO U.S. DEAL REACHED: The lawyer for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails said Wednesday he will go ahead with an extradition hearing unless negotiations with American authorities pan out before then. Karim Baratov's lawyer said that if an agreement with the U.S isn't reached by the Sept. 8 hearing, he plans to fight to keep his client in Canada. Baratov was arrested in Hamilton in March under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others — two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service — for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes. His lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, said last month that Baratov was considering bypassing his extradition hearing in an effort to speed up the legal process. But DiCarlo said Wednesday that talks are taking longer than expected and it may be faster to follow the usual steps. An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled in April that Baratov, 22, was too much of a flight risk to be released on bail before his extradition hearing, a decision that was upheld on appeal.

ALBERTA DOCTORS RAISE ALARM ABOUT RARE TAPEWORM: Doctors at the University of Alberta are raising the alarm about a rare tapeworm that, until recently, hadn't been seen in humans in Canada since the 1920s. The worm is harmless to coyotes and other dogs, but can spread like a slow-moving cancer in humans and is potentially deadly if untreated. Infectious disease expert Stan Houston says there have been four cases in Alberta in the last four years and the only other one in Canada was in Manitoba in 1928. He says that's a rate that is worth keeping an eye on. The researchers say dogs get the tapeworm from eating infected rodents and it can be spread to humans by eating vegetables that came in contact with dog feces or through microscopic traces of feces on the hair of a dog that hunts rodents. Its spread can be prevented by having dogs dewormed on a regular basis and by thoroughly washing vegetables that grow close to the ground. Early infestation in humans is without symptoms, but because the worm, Echinococcus multilocularis, travels to the liver, some patients will turn yellow or report unspecified pain. In humans, the parasite can be removed surgically and, even if it has spread to the point where surgery is not an option, patients can still live with it by taking anti-parasitic medication.

WOMAN SAYS SHE NEEDED SPIRITUALITY WHILE IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT: A Regina woman who spent 3-1/2 years in solitary confinement tearfully testified that a spiritual ceremony led by a First Nations elder helped her through difficult times at a British Columbia prison. Thirty-one-year-old BobbyLee Worm is testifying at a B.C. Supreme Court trial launched by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada over the use of indefinite solitary confinement. Worm was sentenced to six years in prison, and served time first at the Edmonton Institution for Women and then at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford, B.C., where she occasionally participated in spiritual ceremonies. She became emotional as she described how the ceremonies kept her grounded after she'd spent long stretches of time in solitary confinement, including one term that lasted almost a year at the Edmonton facility. Worm says an elder also visited her through a food slot at the Alberta facility while she was handcuffed, though she didn't understand the need for restraints. The constitutional challenge was launched in January 2015, but the federal government tried to stop the proceedings by saying legislation introduced last month would impose a time limit on solitary confinement terms.

N.L. LAWSUIT FILED OVER ALLEGED CHILD ABUSE: A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Newfoundland and Labrador government over alleged abuse at provincial facilities for young offenders and neglected children. The suit, filed by the Morris Martin Moore law firm in Mount Pearl, alleges that children were physically, sexually and emotionally abused while in the care of the government at custodial and child welfare facilities between 1955 and 1989. Lawyer Lynn Moore said the lawsuit not only alleges that abuse took place, but also that the government knew about it and ignored it. "The really striking thing about this is that we're alleging that the government knew and that they turned a blind eye," she said. "They were more interested in staying out of the news then they were in protecting children." A Justice Department spokeswoman said the province could not discuss the case. Meanwhile, Moore said her law firm uncovered alleged suppression and concealment by government officials, interspersed with disclosures of abuse.

