Authorities continue probe of catheter allegedly found in Quebec ice cream

MONTREAL — Federal inspectors say no health threats have been identified at a Quebec ice cream factory they visited after a family claimed to have found a catheter in a tub of the treat.

The Francoeur family from Trois-Rivieres told various media they allegedly found the end of a purple plastic catheter tube in a container of Coaticook ice cream last week.

They initially filed a complaint and reportedly considered legal action, but later opted against both after receiving a medical all-clear from doctors.

The family told local paper Le Nouvelliste they were concerned about their health and that the goal was not to affect the ice cream company or make a quick buck.

Since going public, however, the family's story has grabbed international headlines.

For its part, Laiterie de Coaticook sought to reassure clients and said on its Facebook page it was happy to announce the Francoeurs were doing well.

The ice cream company, which has been in business since 1940, says it has never encountered such an issue.

Renee Fillion, director of marketing and sales for Laiterie de Coaticook, said the firm hasn't heard anything further since federal inspectors visited on Tuesday.

She said while the company wasn't able to physically see the catheter tube in question, it's not something used at the plant or at health agencies in Coaticook.

"All our production is filmed, so we see the container from beginning to end and there is nothing that shows that anyone put anything in the container," Fillion said in an interview Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, there have been no recalls and Fillion said they're awaiting a final report on the matter.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency spokeswoman Lisa Murphy said Laiterie de Coaticook contacted officials as soon as it learned of the complaint.

Murphy said investigators verified that sanitation systems at the facility in Coaticook, about 160 kilometres east of Montreal, were in accordance with regulations.

"The agency and provincial authorities are investigating the incident," Murphy said in an email response.