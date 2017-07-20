Highway 400 near Newmarket, Ont., closed after truck spills dangerous substance

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Provincial police say a stretch of highway north of Toronto has been shut down in both directions after a crash involving a tractor-trailer spilled a dangerous substance on the road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says Highway 400 is closed between Highway 88 and Highway 9, north of Newmarket, Ont.

He says the tractor-trailer collided with another vehicle on the highway near Canal Road just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the liquid is believed to be a kind of paint thinner that is highly flammable, but say local firefighters have been able to contain the liquid.

They say, as a precaution, an evacuation was ordered for some people stuck in their vehicles near the scene of the crash.