Manitoba to cover abortion pill in areas that already provide procedure

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will cover the cost of an abortion pill in areas where health-care facilities already provide the surgical procedure.

Rochelle Squires, minister responsible for the status of women, says the pill will be free in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Squires says the drug will be available through pharmacare.

That means women will be able to get it through a family doctor or specialist.

New Brunswick became the first province to provide universal coverage of the abortion pill earlier this month.