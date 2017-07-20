NDP say Trudeau should be on witness list for NAFTA Common's committee

OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats want the prime minister to appear before an emergency meeting of the international trade committee to disclose the Liberals' priorities for NAFTA negotiations.

International Trade critic Tracey Ramsey says they were pleasantly surprised to hear yesterday that Justin Trudeau would be happy to sit down with opposition parties to discuss the issue.

Trudeau made the remarks after both the Conservatives and NDP forced a summer meeting of the Commons' committee to try and suss out the Liberals' approach to NAFTA talks.

They begin on Aug. 16 and in accordance with U.S. law, the Trump administration laid out its own goals this week.

But Canadian lawmakers are not obligated to do the same, something opposition MPs are trying to rectify via Friday's committee meeting.