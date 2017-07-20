New Brunswick seeks champions to help campaign against intimate partner violence

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick campaign aimed at preventing intimate partner violence is looking for people to become champions to help spread the message.

A Love Shouldn't Hurt champion will be expected to initiate one activity per year, such as a community talk, a walk or run, a video screening or any other activity that engages the public and spreads the campaign message.

Justice Minister Denis Landry says the government is trying to spread the word, but can't do it alone.

At a news conference in Fredericton, Melissa Shea gave an emotional speech about how she finally broke free of an abusive relationship that had left her separated from family and friends.

She encouraged people to have the courage and self-respect to get out of such situations.