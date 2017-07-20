No ace to chase after ticket glitch postpones NL lottery draw

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Chase the Ace draw scheduled for Wednesday in the Goulds neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L. was postponed after duplicate tickets surfaced for a jackpot expected to reach $1 million.

Service NL, which regulates the province's lotteries, said an investigation had been launched "to ensure the integrity of the draw" after evidence of "additional duplicate tickets" was brought to its attention.

The agency said it was working with draw organizers and a printing company that produced the tickets to "verify whether all conditions of the lottery licence have been met.”

St. Kevin's Parish in Goulds was packed with people on Wednesday hoping to become a millionaire.

Neither Service NL nor the parish have said when they expect the much-hyped weekly draw to resume.