Police ID body of man found in farmer's field near Cambridge, Ont
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Police say they've identified the body of a man discovered in a rural area near Cambridge, Ont., and are deeming the death suspicious.
Waterloo regional police had released a photo last week of a shoe found by the body in a farmer's field in North Dumfries Township in the hope of identifying the man.
They say the body that was located on July 12 has now been identified as that of 32-year-old Christopher Deweese of Kitchener, Ont.
An autopsy was conducted in Hamilton and investigators say they are awaiting results of toxicology tests to try and determine the cause of death.
Police say the death is considered suspicious because of the circumstances of where the body was located.
They are asking anyone who had been in contact with Deweese in the early part of July to call police.
