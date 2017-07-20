Quebec man credited with saving fellow seniors in L'Isle-Verte fire dies

L'ISLE-VERTE, Que. — A Quebec man who was lauded as a hero for helping to save the lives of three of his neighbours in a deadly 2014 seniors' home fire has died.

L'Isle-Verte Mayor Ursule Theriault says Arnaud Cote died in his sleep last Friday. He was in his late 80s.

Cote, then 84, was credited with rushing to save the lives of three fellow residents in January 2014 as fire consumed the Residence du Havre in L'Isle-Verte, about 250 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Thirty-two people died in the blaze.

Theriault says Cote's actions that night were typical of his character.