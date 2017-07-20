Seven stories in the news for today, July 20

Seven stories in the news for Thursday, July 20

———

DISTRICT AT HEART OF B.C. WILDFIRE FIGHT SAYS 41 MORE HOMES LOST

Officials in B.C.'s Cariboo region — one of the regions hardest-hit by wildfires — says 41 homes have been destroyed and more than 35,000 residents on about 13,000 parcels of land are under either evacuation orders or alerts. Another eight homes were confirmed lost in the Central Okanagan region last weekend. The BC Wildfire Service said 140 fires were burning across the province as of yesterday.

———

WILDFIRE DANGER PROMPTS FIRE BANS IN ALBERTA

Many areas of Alberta are now under fire bans as hot, dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. No fires, including in campgrounds, are allowed. But stoves, barbecues and portable fire pits powered by gas or propane are permitted. Fires are also prohibited in all backcountry campgrounds. Anyone violating bans or restrictions could get a $287 ticket.

———

NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS TO BEGIN AUG. 16

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's willing to fill opposition parties in on Canada's strategy as it heads into talks next month with the U.S. and Mexico on a new North American Free Trade Agreement. Trudeau made the promise as the U.S. announced that the first round of negotiations will take place Aug. 16-20 in Washington, D.C. The U.S. disclosed its NAFTA wish list this week, as required by law, but there is no equivalent requirement in Canada.

———

PM TRUDEAU PUSHED FOR DETAILS ON PAYETTE DECISION

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to say what he knew — and when he knew it — about a dismissed, non-felony charge against his choice for Governor General. Julie Payette says the six-year-old incident in Maryland is based on an unfounded allegation for which she was "immediately cleared" without any prosecution. Trudeau twice said Wednesday he had no comment when asked about the deleted charge against Payette.

———

ONTARIO'S HYDRO ONE SIGNS $6.7B DEAL TO BUY AVISTA

Hydro One Ltd. has signed a friendly deal to acquire U.S. energy company Avista Corp. for C$6.7 billion in an all-cash deal that would create one of the largest regulated utilities in North America. Under the agreement, Avista will keep its headquarters in Spokane, Wash., and continue to operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

———

DECISION EXPECTED TODAY IN SEX ASSAULT APPEAL

A Toronto man found guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow York University graduate student with whom he had a casual relationship should find out today whether the conviction will stick. Mustafa Ururyar appealed his July 2016 conviction in the sexual assault of Mandi Gray, alleging the judge who oversaw his trial was biased against him. His lawyers are asking the appeal court to grant Ururyar a new trial.

———

MOTHER WANTS RESCUED SON BROUGHT TO CANADA

A Winnipeg woman who escaped captivity at the hands of Iraqi militants was overjoyed to recently discover that her 12-year-old son, Emad, has been rescued and is recovering from gunshot wounds at a refugee camp. Nofa Mihlo Zaghla is now pressing Canadian officials to help reunite her with her son. On Wednesday, the Yazidi Association of Manitoba went public with her story in the hopes of spurring officials to act quickly to get young Emad to Canada.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada releases May data on employment insurance and travel between Canada and other countries.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brings his summer tour of various communities to the Ontario cities of Barrie and Mississauga.

— A candidates forum for the Manitoba NDP leadership will be held in Gimli.

— Court appearance today for Davud Hanci, a Calgary imam detained in Turkey following the attempted coup in 2016.