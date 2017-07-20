Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment

CLEMENTSVALE, N.S. — A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by farming equipment in rural Nova Scotia.

RCMP Sgt. Terry Miller says the child was playing in a field that was being mowed when the accident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Clementsvale area.

Miller says it appears the young girl hid in the deep grass and wasn't seen by the operator of the combine.