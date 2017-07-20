Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment
CLEMENTSVALE, N.S. — A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by farming equipment in rural Nova Scotia.
RCMP Sgt. Terry Miller says the child was playing in a field that was being mowed when the accident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Clementsvale area.
Miller says it appears the young girl hid in the deep grass and wasn't seen by the operator of the combine.
Police say she was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax, where she remained in critical condition Thursday morning.
