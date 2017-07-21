Border crossers shift from Manitoba to Quebec, according to June stats

OTTAWA — New figures released today show a shift in where the RCMP are arresting people crossing illegally into Canada.

Data from the federal government shows a drop in the number of people being apprehended in Manitoba, but a major increase in Quebec.

The RCMP intercepted 884 people who crossed into Canada between regular ports of entry in June in total, up from 742 the month before.

Of them, 781 were caught in Quebec, compared to 576 the previous month, while in Manitoba 63 people were apprehended, down from 106 the month before.

The report lists 39 interceptions in British Columbia in June, just one in Alberta and none in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Ontario.