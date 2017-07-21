MP on Canada-U.S. file says sharing NAFTA goals gives up negotiating advantage

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Andrew Leslie says it wouldn't make any sense for the federal government to divulge the details of what they are hoping to get out of a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Leslie, the parliamentary secretary for Canada-U.S. relations, says that would be giving up a negotiating advantage they have over the Trump administration, which revealed its goals Monday as required by law.

Still, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has agreed to appear before the Commons trade committee, alongside officials, to talk about NAFTA on Aug. 14.

That is two days before the first round of negotiations begin in Washington, D.C.

The Conservatives and New Democrats had asked for other ministers to come with her, but the Liberals say Freeland has the lead on the NAFTA file and is best placed to answer questions.