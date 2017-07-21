Newfoundland Supreme Court orders assessment for major aquaculture project

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador has ordered a major aquaculture projected proposed for Placentia Bay to undergo an environmental assessment after the provincial government earlier gave it the go ahead without one.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation had challenged the government's 2016 decision, citing concerns about the possible impact on wild salmon stocks.

Judge Gillian Butler said in her decision that Perry Trimper, who was the environment minister at the time, lacked the jurisdiction to release the project without environmental assessment.

The proposed project by Grieg NL Nurseries and Grieg NL Seafarms would be the largest salmon aquaculture project in Canada.

The federation says a study by Fisheries and Oceans shows that many rivers on Newfoundland's south coast already have hybrid salmon as a result of escaped farm salmon breeding with wild populations.