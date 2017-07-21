One dead, 3 injured in crash involving 2 Transport Quebec vans
CHAPAIS, Que. — One person was killed and three others were taken to hospital following a crash involving a pair of Transport Quebec vans on Thursday afternoon.
Provincial police say the vans collided head-on at about 2:25 p.m. near Chapais, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal.
One driver died after being taken to hospital and police said the other driver suffered life-threatening injuries.
Two passengers from the vans suffered serious injuries.
Police have not released the names and ages of the victims.