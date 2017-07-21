Police investigating after family dog fatally shot in near Owen Sound, Ont.
SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. — Provincial police in southwestern Ontario say they are investigating after a dog was found dead in a laneway with a bullet wound.
OPP in South Bruce Peninsula, near Owen Sound, say the dog's owner called police at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday to say the family pet had been shot.
They say the owner let the a 13-year-old terrier-chihuahua mix outside to relieve itself and then went looking for it when it did not return.
It was found in a laneway nearby and police say it was shot in the chest with a small-calibre firearm.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.
