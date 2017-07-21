QuickList: June inflation rate for selected Canadian cities
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.0 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L.: 1.6 per cent (3.0)
— Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.1 (1.4)
— Halifax: 0.5 (0.5)
— Saint John, N.B.: 2.1 (2.4)
— Quebec: 0.6 (0.6)
— Montreal: 0.8 (0.8)
— Ottawa: 1.0 (1.0)
— Toronto: 2.1 (1.9)
— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 0.9 (0.9)
— Winnipeg: 0.2 (1.1)
— Regina: 0.4 (0.9)
— Saskatoon: 0.7 (1.0)
— Edmonton: 0.4 (1.3)
— Calgary: 0.7 (1.4)
— Vancouver: 1.8 (1.8)
— Victoria: 1.8 (2.0)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia issue alert over threatening text messages sent to teenage girls
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date
-
Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: Pride, sand by the sea and Stan Rogers' legacy
-