CP NewsAlert: Opposition Wildrose members approve merger with Alberta PCs

RED DEER, Alta. — Alberta's Opposition Wildrose has approved a plan to merge with the province's Progressive Conservative party.

Party members voted 95 per cent in favour of the deal, which would see the creation of a new United Conservative Party.

The deal needed 75 per cent support to be approved.

The results of the Progressive Conservative vote will be announced later this evening.

The PCs require a simple majority to approve the deal.

PC Leader Jason Kenney and Wildrose Leader Brian Jean have been criss-crossing the province in recent weeks to drum up support for a merger.

If both sides approve the deal, it will spell the end of the Progressive Conservative brand that governed Alberta for almost 44 years.