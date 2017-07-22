Parks Canada says air survey shows fire that's near Banff covers 4,100 hectares

BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada says it has been able to get a better idea of the size of a wildfire that's been burning close to Banff.

The agency says its fire management personnel were able to fly around the perimeter of the Verdant Creek fire on Friday and determined it covers approximately 4,100 hectares.

Prior to that, Parks Canada says it was difficult to accurately gauge the size because of smoke that was impeding visibility, but there were estimates it was up to 3,000 hectares.

Parks Canada says the fire hasn't grown much to the southeast over the past few days and still doesn't threaten any communities.

Sunshine Village, a popular resort along the Alberta-B.C. boundary, has being cleared of guests so it can be used as a staging area for fire crews battling the flames.

The fire remains about 24 kilometres from the Town of Banff.

Backcountry area closures remain in place in the Verdant Creek area of Kootenay National Park and in the Egypt Lake and Brewster Creek areas of Banff National Park.