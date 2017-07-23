Man dies after early-morning 10 metre fall on Mount-Royal in Montreal
MONTREAL — A man in his thirties is dead after slipping and falling about 10 metres on Montreal's Mount-Royal early Sunday morning.
The man was walking with his wife at about 4 a.m. when he lost his footing.
Rescue workers from the Montreal Fire Department had to be dispatched to evacuate the victim.
The man suffered serious injuries was in cardiorespiratory arrest when he was taken to hospital.
