HIV-positive Regina man gets nine year- sentence for sexual assault

REGINA — An HIV-positive Regina man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for choking a woman until she was unconscious and then sexually assaulting her.

Kenton Desjarlais, who is 26, had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault.

Court heard Desjarlais attacked the woman in May 2015 while she was walking home from a pub in downtown Regina.

In his sentencing, Justice Brian Barrington-Foote acknowledged that Desjarlais had a difficult childhood which included abuse and drug use.

However, the judge also noted that Desjarlais has been convicted of 60 previous offences.

Court heard the woman had to take powerful drug cocktails and spent months not knowing whether she was infected with HIV before she was finally cleared.

The assault was initially considered to have been aggravated because Desjarlais is HIV positive. But that was changed after an expert gave evidence at a preliminary hearing that levels of the virus were so low there was a minimal chance of transmission.