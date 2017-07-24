Mother, son pulled out to sea by strong current on P.E.I.'s north shore

CHARLOTTETOWN — A P.E.I. woman says a sunset swim with her 12-year-old son turned into a life-threatening nightmare when a rip current swept the pair from waist-deep waters out to sea in a matter of seconds.

Beth Johnston says she and her son, Charlie Ross, were standing in shallow water near Savage Harbour on the Island's north shore on Saturday when the sand below their feet suddenly disappeared and they were pushed quickly away from the shoreline.

The 45-year-old mother of two young sons says she realized they were in trouble when Charlie said he was too tired to keep swimming, as waves smashed down on tip of them and currents pulled them under.

She estimates they were about 30 metres from shore before they started making progress against the forceful current, which claimed the life of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man who drowned Saturday in the same area.

Johnston, who grew up swimming on that stretch of shore, says her son made it back to the beach first after about 20 minutes in the water, but it took her another 10 minutes to do the same.