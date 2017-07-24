Police in New Brunswick treating discovery of 50-year-old man's body as homicide

MINTO, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick say they are treating the death of a 50-year-old man as a homicide.

They say officers were called to a home in Hardwood Ridge, about 10 kilometres north of Minto, at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found the body of Ronald Richard inside the home, but it wasn't clear if this was his residence.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled to help with the investigation.