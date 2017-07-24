Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times in north end of Montreal; suspect at large

MONTREAL — Police say a 33-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed several times early Monday morning in her home in the city's north end.

Authorities say the victim was attacked by her partner, who fled the scene when police arrived.

She suffered serious wounds to her upper and lower body and was transported to hospital.

Police were called to the home in the Montreal North borough around 2:30 Monday morning.

They say the motive for the crime is unknown and investigators are still on the scene.