Toronto-area senior killed in eastern Ontario car crash

LEEDS, Ont. — An 85-year-old woman from just north of Toronto is dead after a car crash in eastern Ontario.

Provincial police say the incident took place just after 11 p.m. on Friday when the woman was driving westbound on Highway 401 near Leeds, Ont.

Police say her vehicle crossed the median into eastbound traffic and collided with a tractor-trailer.

They say the woman, who was from Richmond Hill, Ont., was declared dead at the scene.