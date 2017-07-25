Deadline for warship designs missing in action

OTTAWA — The plan to replace the navy's warship fleet is officially sailing uncharted waters, as an important deadline for the $60-billion project has all but disappeared.

The federal government launched a competition last fall asking some of the world's largest defence and shipbuilding firms to design a potential replacement for the navy's frigates and destroyers.

Companies were given until the end of April to submit their designs, after which one would be selected and constructed by Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding.

But after the federal government announced it was extending a second time in May, companies still don't know when their designs are now due.

The government says it continues to work with industry to deliver the warships the navy needs, and that a deadline for the designs to be submitted will be set soon.