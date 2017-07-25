New trial ordered for woman without lawyer over lack of disclosure

Crown prosecutors and a judge failed in their duties to an Ontario woman who represented herself at her arson trial, an appeal court said in overturning her conviction.

In a decision released Tuesday, the Court of Appeal for Ontario ordered a new trial for Jeannette Tossounian, saying her ability to defend herself had been compromised by the Crown's failure to properly share its evidence with her.

Tossounian was arrested in February 2012 after witnesses said they saw her walking away from a fire at a building, where she ran an unsuccessful art gallery, with a gas can in hand, court documents show. She refused to hire a lawyer, deciding instead to represent herself, the documents say.

The Crown had three packages of evidence to disclose, and the first two were given to Tossounian in person approximately three months apart, they say.

The third — a package of more than 500 pages that included photographs of the scene and transcripts of witness statements — was delivered to the Vanier Institute, where Tossounian was being held in pretrial custody, the documents say.

It was later discovered that the facility had not alerted Tossounian to the delivery, meaning she was not able to see the materials before trial, they say.

The Crown argued that it had warned Tossounian early on that more material would be delivered and that it was up to her to check that it had been sent and received, the documents say.

Tossounian, meanwhile, said she thought she had received all the promised disclosure when the second package arrived — an assumption the appeal court deemed reasonable.

"I would conclude the Crown failed to make full disclosure," Justice Russell Juriansz wrote on behalf of the three-judge panel.

"I appreciate the complications in making disclosure to an unrepresented accused person who is in custody. The Crown must resolve these complications in order to fulfil its responsibility to ensure the relevant materials make it into the hands of an in-custody accused," he wrote.

"The only issue at trial was her identification as the woman seen walking away from the fire. The failure of disclosure detrimentally affected her ability to cross-examine and to diminish the reliability of the witnesses who identified her."

What's more, the trial judge failed to give Tossounian the assistance she needed, particularly on the issue of disclosure, the appeal court said.

"As soon as it seemed there was a problem with disclosure, it was the duty of the trial judge to make the necessary inquiries and to take the necessary steps to ensure that the unrepresented accused received full disclosure, and that she fully understood her rights to disclosure and the available remedies for infringement of those rights," Juriansz said.