Ontario premier to lead trade mission to China and Vietnam

TORONTO — Premier Kathleen Wynne will be leading a trade mission to China and Vietnam this fall.

It is her third mission to China, which she says is a direct reflection of how important the partnership is, with two-way trade topping $42 billion last year.

The mission starts in Beijing on Nov. 23, then travels to Nanjing, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Wynne says this is the first time an Ontario premier has gone on a trade mission to Vietnam, where she will visit Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

She says two-way trade between Ontario and Vietnam has tripled since 2012, to more than $3 billion last year.

The mission is set to focus on partnerships in medical technologies, science and technology, and the agri-food sector, with businesses who want to join being asked to express their interest.

"I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to build on our already very productive relationship with China, and then to open up some new opportunities with Vietnam," Wynne said.

Trade is top of mind for everyone in Ontario right now, with the looming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Wynne said.