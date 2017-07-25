Police in Ottawa say 2 homicides and a shooting, may be connected

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa say they believe two homicides and a shooting that resulted in serious injuries may be connected.

They say officers responded at about 7 a.m. Monday to Queensway Carleton Hospital for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He remains in hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after this report, officers responding to a call in west-end Ottawa discovered the body of 26-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Shammari, who died of a gunshot wound.

At approximately noon, officers investigating an abandoned vehicle in the city's west end found the body of 27-year-old Dirie Olol, also dead of a gunshot wound.