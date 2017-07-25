Saskatchewan reserve to get clean drinking water after more than five years

REGINA — Plans are underway to get a Saskatchewan First Nation clean water after more than five years under a drinking water advisory.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett has announced $9.2 million to replace the water treatment system on the White Bear First Nation.

More than 800 residents on the reserve southeast of Regina haven't been able to drink their water since 2011.

The project is expected to be complete by December 2018.

The federal government says that as of May 31, there were 97 drinking water advisories that had been in place for more than a year.