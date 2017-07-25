Trans-Canada Highway in NE Ont. partially reopened after closure due to washout

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — A section of the Trans-Canada Highway north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., that was closed due to a washout has been partially reopened.

One lane was opened to alternating traffic on Tuesday and provincial police are warning motorists to expect delays.

OPP say the washout affected the highway in the area of Alona Bay, about 100 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie.

On Sunday, the highway was closed in both directions between Wawa, Ont., and Batchawana Bay, Ont. — a 160-kilometre stretch of road.