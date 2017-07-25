Two people dead following head-on collision in southern New Brunswick

WELSFORD, N.B. — Two people are dead following a head-on collision in southern New Brunswick.

RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Cumberland Bay, N.B., and a 39-year-old woman from Fredericton were killed in the crash in Welsford.

They say the accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Monday when a car driven by the man crossed the centre line on Route 8 and collided head-on with the car driven by the woman.

Both drivers died at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.