No suspects in 'random' homicide of 13-year-old girl: Burnaby RCMP

BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP say the death of a 13-year-old girl found in a park in a Vancouver suburb was a random attack.

Marrisa Shen's body was found in some brush in Burnaby's Central Park on July 19.

Police have not revealed how the teen died, but Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says evidence in the case suggests it was a random attack.

She says police do not have any suspects and no other acts of violence have been linked to the case.

Foster says police have received a number of tips from the public, but they are still looking for any photos or video taken in Central Park between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. on July 18.

Supt. Chuck McDonald with Burnaby RCMP says Shen's death has been a "crushing blow" to the community and residents are advised to take extra caution to protect their safety.