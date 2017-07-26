SIU investigating death of 52-year-old man found inside home in Chatham, Ont.

CHATHAM, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says it is looking into the circumstances around the death of a man inside a home in southwestern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says Chatham-Kent police received a call regarding a domestic incident just before midnight Tuesday.

At short time later, the SIU says officers responded to a home in Chatham, but remained outside the residence until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The SIU says a 52-year-old man was then pronounced dead at the scene, but does not say how officers may have been involved.

It says four investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.