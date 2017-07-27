Camp counsellor at Edmonton-area outdoor recreation site charged with child porn

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — A camp counsellor at an outdoor recreation area near Edmonton is facing charges related to child pornography.

Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested at a home in Sherwood Park, Alta., earlier this month after a nearly year-long investigation.

Officers with the internet child exploitation unit seized several electronic devices which contained child exploitation materials.

Edward Vukovic is charged with possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Police say Vukovic worked as a day-camp counsellor at the Strathcona Wilderness Centre for the last two years.

They say he was in a position of authority, but there is no evidence that any crimes were committed against children who attended the camps.

Vukovic has been released on bail with a number of conditions. He is not allowed to have access to the internet, cannot be with anyone under the age of 18 without an adult present and can’t work or volunteer anywhere with children under 16.

Strathcona County said in a statement Thursday that it does criminal records and reference checks on all prospective candidates.