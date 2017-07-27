Central Alberta man sent to jail for defrauding religious charity

RED DEER, Alta. — A judge has ordered a central Alberta man to pay back more than $100,000 he admits he stole from a religious charity he worked for.

Kenneth Van Someren of Red Deer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to fraud and was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Van Someren, who is 53 and from Red Deer, worked as an office administrator for the Christian Motorcycle Association between September 2013 and June 2015.

Court heard that during that period, cheques were forged, money was fraudulently transferred and the group's credit card was used illegally.