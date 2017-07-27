Emergency crews responding to fatal crash involving multiples vehicles north of Toronto

MOUNT ALBERT, Ont. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a fatal collision involving multiple transport trucks north of Toronto.

A spokesperson with Ornge, Ontario's air ambulance service, says a child was transported to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

Rachel Scott says Orgne paramedics are waiting to transport another adult who is trapped inside a vehicle.

Provincial police say a portion of Highway 8 near Homestead Road in Mount Albert, Ont., has been closed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says several transport trucks and vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at about noon.