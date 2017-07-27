Kingston, Ont., man charged after restaurant damaged twice in one day: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a man from Kingston, Ont., has been arrested after allegedly causing damage to the same restaurant twice in one day.

They say a man became irate with staff while in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the city's north end Wednesday.

Police say the man got out of his vehicle, entered the restaurant and allegedly threw a cash register on the floor before leaving.

About two hours later, police allege the man returned wearing a mask and threw bricks through the front window of the restaurant before fleeing in his vehicle.