Man, 25, charged in alleged Laurentian University hack

SUDBURY, Ont. — A 25-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly hacking into Laurentian University's computer network.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the university reported its network was compromised in February.

Police searched a Greater Sudbury home Wednesday and seized computers and data storage devices.

A 25-year-old man was charged with unauthorized use of a computer system, mischief to data and breach of probation.