Man, 25, charged in alleged Laurentian University hack
SUDBURY, Ont. — A 25-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly hacking into Laurentian University's computer network.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the university reported its network was compromised in February.
Police searched a Greater Sudbury home Wednesday and seized computers and data storage devices.
A 25-year-old man was charged with unauthorized use of a computer system, mischief to data and breach of probation.
He is set to appear in court on Sept. 6.